China to help boost Pakistan’s renewable energy sector

Chinese PV firm to participate in ongoing efforts boosting Pakistan’s renewable energy, China Economic Net reported on Saturday.

Recently, Pakistan’s industry and commerce rooftop market has entered into a new era of 500W+ by adopting a type of advanced photovoltaic modules made by China’s JinkoSolar.

JinkoSolar, along with its local partner Hadron Solar, will provide 775 pieces of Tiger Pro modules with 500W+, which will be installed on the rooftop of a pharmaceutical factory of the Regency Group in Pakistan.

These modules will generate 633 MWh electricity annually in 25 years to meet the factory’s need. What’smore, it will take only three years to recover costs.

“With Jinko modules’ good competitiveness in efficiency and power generation, we wish to drive the development of local PV industry,” said Gener Miao, Chief Marketing Officer of JinkoSolar.

The good competitiveness of products is attributed to JinkoSolar’s input in technologies and innovation.

JinkoSolar announced that it has set a new world record for the fourth time in a year with the maximum solar conversion efficiency of 25.4% for its large-size passivating contact solar cell.

The achievement has been confirmed by the Japan Electrical Safety and Environment Technology Laboratories (JET).

Pakistan has planned to boost the share of its electric power that comes from renewables to 30% by 2030, up from about 4% currently.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is paving the way for Pakistan to achieve the goal, according to Muzaffar Ali, the chairman of Energy Engineering Department of University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila.

Amid this strategy, besides offering advanced technologies and modules, JinkoSolar will cooperate with Energy Training and Research Center (ETRC) of Pakistan to train talents so as to help the development of renewable energy.

JinkoSolar will provide professional technology supports for the training program, which will not only boost the shift to green energy resource, but also create job opportunities in solar sectors.

JinkoSolar is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world.

JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base all over the world.