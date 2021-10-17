The Petrol Bomb

People were shocked, to say the least, to wake up to Rs10.49 and Rs12.44 per litre price increase in petrol and diesel respectively, not the least because they were just getting used to statements by senior government leaders, including the prime minister, implying that inflation would be brought under control soon. Now, just like the ruling party used to remind everybody when it was still in opposition, expensive fuel will spark across-the-board inflation, in all sectors and all items, since it makes up for a significant portion of input cost in just about everything.

That naturally begs the obvious question of just how prices will be controlled if everything is going to become even more expensive. And let’s not forget, of course, that the government gifted the people a Rs4 per litre price increase at the beginning of the month also. Now, for the first time in recorded history, all major petroleum products – petrol, diesel, kerosene and light diesel – are being sold at above Rs100 per litre in the country.

There’s no denying that the rush in Brent crude has a lot to do with this hike. But presenting just this one reason gives the impression that everything was just fine before it; which, of course, was not the case. The fact is that prices have been a problem ever since this government took office. First, it blamed special interest groups and mafias for manipulating markets and making illegal windfalls at the expense of the common man. Later, when it was blaming Covid for everything, there was also the odd suggestion that inflation, too, was stoked by it. And now the international situation is just making an already very bad situation much worse.

The government needs to be very careful, though, because inflation is not just a price bomb for the people, it can also make the ruling party’s hopes of staying in power blow up. And the next election is not too far away. Since fuel prices are on the rise, it must look to make fiscal space for the people elsewhere. *