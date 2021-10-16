Balochistan Assembly session summoned on October 20

On Saturday, Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha summoned the provincial assembly’s session on October 20, at which no-trust motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal will be presented, Daily Times reported.

Earlier, the Balochistan Assembly’s session was likely to be convened on October 20.

Meanwhile, the political climate in Balochistan is intensifying as the provincial governor, chief minister and members of the ‘estranged’ group of the coalition government have returned to Quetta from Islamabad after holding deep talks with senior federal government officials, including Prime Minister Imran Khan.

However, the efforts to prevent no-confidence move from being presented against the chief minister in the assembly are going on.