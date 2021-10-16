Aiwan-e-Sadr shares documentary on twitter on Green Presidency Initiative

ISLAMABAD: Aiwan-e-Sadr was the first presidency in the world that has been awarded with an international certification of ISO 50001 EnMS to run fully on green energy.

The twitter account of the President of Pakistan on Saturday shared a documentary on the achievements of President Dr. Arif Alvi’s Green Presidency Initiative in Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Green Presidency Initiative resulted in a 35% cut in energy consumption of Aiwan-e-Sadr in 2019-2021. By 2022, up to 50% reduction in energy consumption is estimated.

Under the Green Presidency Initiative, overall savings from energy conservation and solar energy utilization are equivalent to 3,154,750 KWh, worth Rs. 72.5 million.

Energy conservation and clean energy generation, under President Dr. Arif Alvi’s Green Presidency Initiative equates to 3,144 tons reduction of Green House Gases and plantation of 142,909 mature trees.

