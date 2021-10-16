Bilawal urges people to get rid of PTI govt

On Saturday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has denounced the increase in POL products prices and pleaded with the masses to support him to get rid of the PTI government that has been moving Pakistan into inflation, Daily Times reported.

Bilawal maintained that the prices of POL products have been taken to the highest level in the history of Pakistan. The government has brought a tsunami of inflation in the country, he added.

“The government is collecting the price of its incompetence from the people by increasing the price of petrol by more than Rs10 per litre,” he added.

The PPP Chairman asserted that only a people-friendly government of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) could save the country from the tsunami of inflation. He labelled Prime Minister Imran Khan anti-people.

Meanwhile, senior PPP leaders Sherry Rehman and Nayyar Bukhari have also criticized the government for unleashing a reign of inflation by raising prices of the petroleum products.