2.4 million more doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: On Saturday, Pakistan received 2.4 million more doses of Pfizer vaccine via the COVAX global distribution programme.

The United States Embassy in Islamabad said in a Twitter statement that 2.4 million doses of the American vaccine arrived in Pakistan this morning. They are a part of the 9.6 million shots arriving this month.

Last month, the US shipped 6.6 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan.

“The U.S. has shipped another tranche of Pfizer vaccines to Pakistan. The 6.6 million doses will arrive in time to assist the Pakistani government inoculate young and at-risk Pakistanis and mitigate the fourth COVID-19 wave,” said the embassy had tweeted.

It said this donation brings the total number of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the US to Pakistan to 15.8 million. The US is the single largest contributor supporting COVAX efforts toward global COVID-19 vaccine access, added the embassy.