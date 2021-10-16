Ramiz Raja meets BCCI President Saurav Ganguly

DUBAI: On Friday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja met with his Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) counterpart Saurav Ganguly.

According to sources, the informal meeting between the two cricket board heads was held at the sidelines of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting. During the meeting, matters including promoting Asian cricket, among other issues were discussed.

Sources added that Ganguly invited Raja to attend the Indian Premier League (IPL) final. However, Raja could not attend the match.

Meanwhile, Ramiz Raja is scheduled to return to Pakistan today after his ACC meeting.

On the other hand, during the ACC meeting, Raja met representatives of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Emirates cricket boards.

Asia Cup 2023 will be held in Pakistan

The ACC also informed that the Asia Cup 2022 will be held in Sri Lanka while the 2023 edition of the tournament will be held in Pakistan.

The tournament, which was supposed to be held in Sri Lanka, has been postponed twice due to the coronavirus. Pakistan was next in line to host the Asia Cup after Sri Lanka.

Pakistan-India match to take place on October 24

The meeting between Ganguly and Ramiz Raja takes place less than 10 days before Asian rivals India and Pakistan battle it out in their opening match of the T20 cricket World Cup.

While speaking during a virtual press conference a few days ago, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had maintained that Pakistan would defeat India and carry on the momentum throughout the tournament to win the World Cup.

“There is pressure [on the team] during mega-events, but there is added pressure during matches against India,” the skipper told reporters during the press conference.