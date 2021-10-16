NADRA allows women to choose their surname after marriage

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has amended its policy for the women that need to change their surname after marriage.

However, while addressing the Annual Rural Women’s Conference in Islamabad the chairman of NADRA Tariq Malik, said that the new policy would allow women to choose whether to replace their father’s name with their husband’s name after marriage.

Furthermore, he announced that a special department consisting of female members for framing a policy for the registration of women with NADRA for the acquiring of a National Identity Card has been set up.

On the other hand, Tariq Malik appreciated the female social workers’ team that worked for the successful registration of 5,000 women with NADRA in Jacobabad.