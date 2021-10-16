Alarming rise of dengue cases in Punjab

LAHORE: Dengue fever cases are rising in Punjab at an alarming rate. 508 more people have been infected with dengue in the province during the past 24 hours.

Of the new cases, Lahore alone reported 373 cases, said Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch. He said Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Nankana Sahib reported 59, 10 and 8 cases, respectively.

A total of 1,490 patients of the viral disease are being treated in hospitals across the province presently. As many as 5,709 cases have been reported thus far this year while 18 people have died of dengue fever.

An alarming rise in dengue fever cases has set alarm bells ringing in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh and Islamabad.

The city most affected is Lahore that has reported all four strains of the virus, including DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, DENV-4.

Health experts have warned that the number of cases and critical patients are likely to increase in the days to come.