Version of Banksy ‘Girl with Balloon’ sells for £3.1 million

A version of Banksy’s celebrated “Girl with Balloon”, set on two canvasses, sold at auction on Friday for £3.1 million, a day after another of the artist’s works fetched a record price. The 2005 diptych, which shows a small girl reaching for red heart-shaped balloon on a white background, was expected to sell for between £2.5 million and £3.5 million, London auctioneer Christie’s said. The sale of the Banksy work, which first appeared in stencil on a wall in east London, follows a record-breaking auction for a part-shredded version of the same image on Thursday. The artwork – now called “Love is in the Bin” – sold for £18.58 million, the highest ever fee paid for a work by the British artist. In 2018, it passed through a shredder hidden in its large Victorian-style frame moments after it was first sold for nearly £1.1 million at Sotheby’s auction house also in London. “Girl with Balloon” has been reproduced endlessly in prints and online and appropriated by some of the world’s best-known brands.













