PPPA okays transaction structure of Kharian-Rawalpindi motorway

The board of directors of the Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) has approved the transaction structure of Kharian-Rawalpindi motorway. Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired the 18th board of directors’ meeting on Friday. The board considered the transaction structure of the project proposed by the P3A and the Commercial Feasibility Study undertaken by NHA. The board approved the transaction structure of the project envisaging the project to be implemented on build-operate-transfer (BOT) – user-charge basis at a cost of Rs79 billion with provision of the government of Pakistan (GoP) support in the form of capital and operational viability gap fund (VGF) to make the project financially viable and bankable for the private sector. The project entails the construction of a 117 km 4-lane (expandable to 6-lane) green-field access controlled facility in 24 months’ time-period.













