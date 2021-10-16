Moscow to host US, China, Pakistan for Afghanistan talks next week

Moscow will host the United States, China and Pakistan next week for talks on Afghanistan, the Kremlin’s envoy to the country told Russian news agencies Friday.

News agencies cited President Vladimir Putin’s special representative on Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov as saying the meeting would take place on Tuesday and that the countries “will try to work out a common position on the changing situation in Afghanistan”.

According to Reuters, Kabulov said that he did not expect any major breakthrough at talks with the Taliban next week in Moscow.

“We do not expect any breakthroughs,” the RIA news agency cited Kabulov as saying. “We understand that this is a long process.”

Kabulov added that officials from Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan would meet separately in Moscow on Tuesday to come up with a united position on the changing situation in Afghanistan, RIA said.

Moscow hosted an international conference on Afghanistan in March at which Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan released a joint statement calling on the then-warring Afghan sides to reach a peace deal and curb violence.

Since then, the United States and its allies have withdrawn their troops after 20 years on the ground, the Taliban seized power and the previous government collapsed.

Russia is now worried about the potential for fallout in the wider region and the possibility of Islamist militants infiltrating the former Soviet republics of Central Asia, which Moscow views as its southern defensive buffer. Since the Taliban takeover, Moscow has held military exercises in Tajikistan and bolstered hardware at its military base there.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia said that it expects the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan to deal with the Daesh in the country without external support.

The comments came a day after Putin warned of battle-hardened groups from Iraq and Syria with ties to the Daesh entering Afghanistan. The Taliban regime faces a threat from a Daesh affiliate in Afghanistan, Daesh Khurasan, a bitter rival that has staged deadly attacks.

“We are concerned about the continuing activity of the (Daesh) terrorist group” in Afghanistan, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters. “We expect that the words of the new Kabul authorities about their ability to cope with Daesh alone without external support will be put into practice.” Zakharova said Russia expected a delegation of the Taliban to arrive in Moscow next week for talks on Afghanistan.

The meeting will focus on consolidating international assistance for Afghanistan to “prevent a humanitarian crisis” in the wake of the Taliban takeover, Zakharova added. The Kremlin has in recent years reached out to the Taliban and hosted its representatives in Moscow several times.

Putin has also repeatedly warned about members of the groups exploiting political turmoil in Afghanistan to cross into neighbouring ex-Soviet countries as refugees. On Wednesday, he warned that “terrorists” may even try “direct expansion” into neighbouring states.