Inflation, ailing economy gifts of Sharif family to nation: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Friday said inflation and ailing economy were the gifts given to the nation by the Sharif family. In response to the statement of Shehbaz Sharif, he said Mian Sahib filled his bank accounts by looting the poor and national wealth. Shehbaz Sharif did only politics and money laundering in the name of poor, he said, adding those who looted the funds of earthquake affected people could not feel their pain. Dr Gill said those who snatched bread and employment from the poor were doing politics in their name. “Sharif family looted the country through fugitive Ishaq Dar. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s economic team had revived the economy ruined by the Sharif family,” he claimed.













