Full-capacity attendance at Grand Mosques in Makkah, Madina allowed

Saudi Arabia will ease Covid-19 curbs from October 17, the interior ministry said on Friday, in response to a sharp drop in daily infections and a considerable development in vaccinations. The government will lift social distancing measures and will allow full-capacity attendance at the country’s two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madina for those who have taken the full dose of vaccines, the ministry added. The authorities also cancelled curbs on fully vaccinated people at closed venues, gatherings, transportation, restaurants and cinemas. Masks are no longer mandatory at public open places while still imposed at closed venues, it added. On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation issued a circular, stating that work visa and residential permit holders can directly visit the country under the new guidelines. “All airlines must ensure the proof of confirmed booking at one of the airlines’ approved passenger quarantine facilities,” read the circular issued to all airlines.













