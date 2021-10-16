Corrupt political families ‘striving for NRO’: Haleem

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Friday, has claimed that some political families were struggling not for rights of people but for getting an NRO.

In a statement, Haleem Adil said that politics of PML (N) and Pakistan Peoples’ Party hovered around serving of personal interests as they had taken the politics as a profitable business. He said that it was evident from their properties and businesses abroad as any poor farmer or worker had never set up business or purchased properties in London. Maryam and his father did not even spare funds for educational reforms, and illegally invested the same into Avenfield, while expenses of Raiwand mansion were accrued from foreign loans, Haleem alleged and asked PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz to clear accounts of USD 70 million donated by former US first lady Michelle Obama.