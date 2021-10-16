IGP orders steps to save police personnel from dengue

Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has ordered regular spraying of mosquito repellent in all police lines, offices and police stations of the province to keep police force safe from dengue. He issued these instructions to the DIG Welfare and Finance during a meeting held at the Central Police Office in Lahore on Friday. He directed DIG Welfare Punjab to take care of dengue affected personnel and if any affected officer or official needs platelets, immediate blood donation should be provided to him. IG Punjab further said that special attention should be paid to the precautionary measures at such duty points having more trees and greenery so that the spread of this dangerous disease could be hindered and police force may be saved from this disease. DIG Welfare and Finance, Agha Muhammad Yousuf told IG Punjab that like corona , precautionary measures for dengue protection are being ensured and implementation of precautionary measures as directed by IG Punjab shall be further improved. He further said that financial assistance to the personnel affected by Corona is also continuing and since the inception of Corona, 2691 personnel have been given Rs25,000 each while a total amount of Rs6 crore 72 lacs and 75 thousand has been paid to personnel.













