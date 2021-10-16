Norway attacker held in medical custody

A Norway court has ordered the man who confessed to killing five people in a bow-and-arrow attack to be held in detention in a medical facility, as questions mounted about his mental health.

Espen Andersen Brathen, a Danish citizen who converted to Islam and was known to police, will be held for an initial period of four weeks, the first two in total isolation, judge Ann Mikalsen ruled on Friday.

A full psychiatric evaluation – which can take several months, according to the prosecutor – is necessary to determine whether Brathen can be held legally responsible for his actions. “This indicates that things are not exactly as they should be,” his lawyer, Fredrik Neumann said referring to his client’s mental health. “A complete judicial assessment will clarify that,” he told Norwegian daily VG. Brathen was not present in court on Friday, having not contested the detention request. “There is no doubt that (it) appears as if it could be an act of terror, but it’s important that the investigation continues and that we establish the motive of the suspect,” the head of Norway’s intelligence service PST, Hans Sverre Sjovold, told a news conference on Thursday.