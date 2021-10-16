CPEC has created 70,000 jobs for Pakistan: Nong Rong

Since the establishment of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the government of China has brought $25.4 billion investment to Pakistan with more than 70,000 jobs, said Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, while addressing the 4th Exchange Mechanism Conference under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Consortium of Universities, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday. According to Nong Rong, for six consecutive years China has remained the top trading partner of Pakistan, adding that “seventh consecutive year China became the first investment source country of Pakistan.” He said that moving into the new era, especially after the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) by Chinese President Xi Jinping, he was glad to see the birth of CPEC. “CPEC has been promoting comprehensive cooperation between two countries, covering all areas and now we’re moving into an even broader and deepening phase,” he added. According to him, CPEC projects including the port of Gwadar, energy, transport, infrastructure, agriculture, industry and technology were much needed and respected by their Pakistani counterparts. He said that CPEC was moving towards a new era of high-quality development to help the “betterment of Pakistani local people.” “The CPEC projects bring the economic and social development to a higher level,” Nong Rong said, adding that they witnessed broad cooperation in higher education exchanges.













