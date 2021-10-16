PIA suspends flight operations to Kabul

It’s unfortunate that PIA has been forced to suspend flight operations to Kabul because of “unprofessional and heavy-handed attitude” of the new Taliban government in Afghanistan. It turns out that aviation authorities in Kabul have been making last minute changes in official regulations and intimidating PIA officials even though the decision to resume flights to the Afghan capital was taken purely in light of humanitarian considerations and upon insistence of Afghanistan’s own government. There are also reports of the PIA country representative there being held at gunpoint for many hours, only to be freed after intervention by the Pakistani embassy.

This is clearly unacceptable and should force Islamabad, in turn, to take a step back and reconsider the entire situation because so far it has been the leading voice for the Taliban regime in the entire international community. Indeed, some countries have gone so far as to accuse Pakistan of lobbying for Afghanistan as if the two were one country, and doubled down on accusations that Pakistan allegedly aided the Taliban through the war; in blatant disregard of its commitment to the western coalition waging war there.

Surely such behaviour cannot be attributed some random oversight by some members of the regime in Afghanistan. For everybody there knows very well how isolated the new administration is and how desperate for international help it has become. And unless it is accepted and recognized by the international community, there is no chance of getting the type of aid that it needs right now. To antagonize Pakistan at this point would amount to biting the hand that feeds it. Therefore this and other related matters should be taken up with the Afghan leadership immediately. And unless they are found reciprocating our goodwill, Islamabad should re-examine its own position with regard to the western neighbour and its attitude towards itself and its friends. *