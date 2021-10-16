T20 World Cup: Babar-led squad leaves for Dubai

LAHORE: The Pakistan Twenty20World Cup squad, led by skipper Babar Azam, left for Dubai on Friday for the much-anticipated cricket event. The Shaheens, as the national cricket squad is properly known, flew from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport for the UAE in a chartered plane. The men in green will have to stay in quarantine for a day in the UAE. Pakistan are scheduled to play two warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa on October 18 and 20, respectively. The Pakistan team, along with their family members and support staff were taken to the airport under high security. Millions of fans will be eager to witness Pakistan begin their bid for the trophy with a high-octane clash against arch rival India on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The two neighbours will come face-to-face for the first time since their 2019, 50-over World Cup fixture at Manchester, and this will be the sixth time they will compete in the global T20 tournament. Two days later, Pakistan, the champions of the 2009 edition, will play Kane Williamson’s New Zealand at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium, before returning to Dubai to play Afghanistan.













