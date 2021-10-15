Nadia Jamil narrates her journey to self-love after cancer diagnosis

Prominent Pakistani actress Nadia Jamil has recounted her cancer journey and stressed on the importance of self-breast exam.

During an interview actress, who is now cancer-free reflected on her extraordinary battle against breast cancer and shared how she stayed strong during her treatment.

Nadia Jamil shared, “I just constantly felt that I’m not alone, that there is a force holding me together. It was God, reassuring me with the life around me – even if it included trees – that I will live through this. So that gave me strength.”

She added, “My cancer was detected on stage one. But the tumour was on stage three, it was spreading quite rapidly. So had I even waited a month more, it could’ve spread into my bloodstream and my lymph nodes.”

“My breast cancer reminded me that I was born alone and am bound to die alone, taking no one and nothing with me. So might as well take care of who I am; the person I am and befriend her instead of constantly transforming and hiding her away with hair and makeup, instead of keeping up a façade,” she concluded.