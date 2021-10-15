Netflix cuts prices for audience in Pakistan

The video streaming service, Netflix has recently announced a price cut for Standard and Premium screens in Pakistan.

The prices for the aforementioned Netflix accounts have dropped by 400 PKR.

In order to attract a larger audience and maximize its revenue from Pakistan, Netflix has decided to lower its prices from 1200 PKR to 800 PKR for Standard account, and 1,500 PKR to 1,100 PKR for Premium account.

Pakistan is enjoying the price difference for both screens, while European countries including Netherlands and Spain are seeing a price hike in Netflix, currently.

Netflix is constantly trying to entice audience across the world, and cutting prices so as to maximize its customer base in developing nations like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, especially.

A similar initiative has been taken by the video streaming platform in Kenya that includes free sign up for Netflix’s mobile application.