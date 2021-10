Hania Aamir is receiving massive backlash from audiences after her latest video goes viral. The Ishqiya star was recently spotted with her friends in a jamming session on Friday. Netizens did not appreciate the level of comfortability between the actor and her friends, bashing the actress for her ‘audacity.’ “This is how these so called artists promote vulgarity,” commented an Instagram user. After the criticism on social media, Hania Aamir wrote a lengthy note on her Instagram.