Chris Martin serenades Dakota Johnson at Coldplay’s concert

Nothing else compares to watching Chris Martin swoon over Dakota Johnson in the middle of a packed concert venue. On Tuesday, Oct. 12, Chris was in the middle of performing from the stage with his band, Coldplay, when he made a rare public proclamation of love for his longtime girlfriend as she watched from the crowd at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London. Just as the band was beginning to play its latest single, “My Universe,” which is a collaboration with the group BTS, Chris, 44, pointed to Dakota in the balcony, as seen in footage posted to Instagram Story by user @zahratuljannah. “This is about my universe, and she’s here,” Chris gushed to the audience. The 32-year-old Bad Times at the El Royale actress could be seen briefly holding her palms together in appreciation, and then she threw her arms into the air as she danced along to the bouncy tune. The two stars, who were first romantically linked in late 2017, clearly enjoy a bond that is stronger than ever. The private pair doesn’t typically flaunt their relationship publicly, although they were photographed in Palma De Mallorca, Spain in July, where they enjoyed a boat ride and did some sightseeing. In March, Dakota and the Grammy winner moved into a $12.5 million mansion in Malibu, Calif. At the time, an insider told E! News that Chris owns the residence but confirmed that the Fifty Shades of Grey star “is living there with him.” Dakota was asked about the relationship during a 2018 interview with Tatler, and although the performer replied that she was “not going to talk about it,” she added, “But I am very happy.”













