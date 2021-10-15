Excise dept collects Rs100m extra property tax in first quarter

Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department has recovered Rs472.5 million property tax in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Deputy Director Admin/ETO Property tax wing, Khalid Hussain Qasoori, told APP on Thursday that the excise teams had collected Rs100 million extra taxes as compared to the previous year. He said that the provincial government had set 60 percent recovery targets till September 2021 while the excise inspectors collected extra taxes against the set target. Qasoori informed that the property tax collection target for the district Multan was set by Rs945.2 million in the fiscal year 2021-22. He said that the department had announced a five percent rebate offer for the ongoing month of October over submission of taxes through E-pay. He hailed the performance of in-charge inspectors and added that the commendatory certificates and cash prizes would be given to the employees soon.













