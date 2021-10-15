FPCCI, SPDC to collaborate on research and advocacy in macroeconomy

FPCCI president Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo expressed his happiness with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the FPCCI Policy Advisory Board and the Social Policy and Development Centre (SPDC) to conduct joint research on fiscal policies and macroeconomic framework concerns. Through an effective and synergistic relationship, the MoU will harness both institutions’ comparative advantages to facilitate high-quality research on Pakistan’s macroeconomic, sectoral, and socioeconomic concerns.

Younus Dagha, Chairman, FPCCI’s Policy Advisory Board, and Dr Muhammad Asif Iqbal, Managing Director, SPDC, signed the MOU at the FPCCI’s Federation House headquarters in Karachi. According to Younus Dagha, the relationship will result in collaboration on federal budget recommendations as well as public-sector reforms. Dr Muhammad Asif Iqbal stated that SPDC will continue to advocate for the country’s socioeconomic growth through collaborative efforts with FPCCI.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo commended the endeavour and expressed excitement about the possible outcomes of future collaborations. Representatives of FPCCI and SPDC held in-depth discussions in order to maximise opportunities for knowledge and expertise exchange and have concluded this MoU to formalise their working relationship, lay the groundwork for future collaboration, and maximise the productivity of their respective resources.