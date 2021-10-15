WB acknowledges Pakistan’s progress on structural reforms

Stressing upon the need to keep up momentum to achieve the projected growth targets, the World Bank (WB) has acknowledged that Pakistan has made a lot of progress on implementation of structural reforms in various sectors. According to a press statement received here Thursday from the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, the acknowledgement was made during a meeting of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin with Vice President World Bank, South Asian Region Hartwig Schafer along with his team at the embassy. On the occasion, Finance Minister Tarin reiterated that the government is fully committed to implementing structural reforms, protecting social spending and boosting social safety nets in order to protect the vulnerable segments of the society. He appreciated the pivotal role being played by the World Bank in strengthening governance and service delivery through institutional reforms in Pakistan over the years. State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir, Pakistan’s Ambassador to US Asad Majeed Khan, secretary finance and senior officials also participated in the meeting, while Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar and Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan along with their teams joined the meeting virtually.













