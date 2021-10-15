Pakistan to host Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay on December 27

LAHORE: The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held in venues across Birmingham and the West Midlands from 28th July until 8th August 2022. Sitting in the heart of the UK, Birmingham is perfectly positioned to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Not only will the Commonwealth Games put the West Midlands on the global stage, it will showcase the UK’s expertise in hosting inspirational and inclusive international events. It will be the third time England is hosting the Games, following on from London in 1934 and more recently Manchester in 2002. One of the youngest cities in Europe, Birmingham is vibrant and richly diverse. It is well known for always offering a warm welcome to visitors from around the world. The most dedicated, highly trained and determined athletes from across 72 nations and territories will come together for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in a momentous celebration of sport, competition and community.

Birmingham 2022 is staging the 16th?official Queen’s Baton Relay — an epic journey across?the Commonwealth,?with the Queen’s Baton?visiting?all 72 nations and territories,?reaching Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, the Caribbean and the Americas. The Relay was launched on 7th October 2021 with ?Her Majesty Queen?Elizabeth II message?to the Commonwealth?placed into the?Baton. The Baton will travel for 294?days,?covering 140,000 kilometres, connecting communities in every corner of the Commonwealth, embracing unique?cultures and sharing stories.? This collective journey will?ignite hope,?solidarity?and collaboration for the next generation, with these stories leaving us all inspired?to take on the challenges that matter most to us.? The historic city of Karachi will host the Queen’s Baton Relay on 27th December 2021 and the Pakistan Olympics Association (POA) is planning to take the Relay into the Arabian Sea to make the Relay a very exciting and high profile event. The global journey will conclude at the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on 28th July 2022. Birmingham 2022 will be the Games for everyone, bringing people together from across Birmingham and the region, to provide a warm welcome to millions of visitors during the summer of 2022.