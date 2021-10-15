Asian Champions Trophy Hockey national camp begins Oct 21

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced 26 probables to attend a national training camp for the Asian Champions Trophy to be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh from December 14 to 22. The event will feature teams from Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea. The camp commences here at the National Hockey Stadium from October 21. Former Olympian Khawaja Muhammad Junaid has been retained as head coach of the Pakistan team and all the probables will report to him on October 21. The players will bring their departmental NOC, six-month valid passport and 12 passport-size photographs to attend the camp.

Probables:

Goalkeepers: Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Akmal Hussain

Defenders: Mubashir Ali, Abu Bakar Mahmood, Tazeem Al Hassan, Rizwan Ali, Asif Hanif, Amjad Ali Khan, Osama Bashir, Junaid Kamal, Faizan

Forwards: Umar Bhutta, Ali Shan, M. Azfar Yaqub, Rana Sohail Riaz, Ejaz Ahmed, Ahmed Nadeem, Hamza Waheed, Salman Razzaq, Naveed Alam, Obaidullah, Nohaiz Zahid Malik, Afraz, Junaid Manzoor, Zain Ijaz, Zakaria Hayat

Officials: Khawaja Junaid (camp commandant/head coach); Syed Sameer Hussain, Ajmal Khan Lodhi (coaches); Nadeem Khan Lodhi (video analyst) and Abid Amin (physical trainer).