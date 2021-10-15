Former guitarist of Axed the Band Murtaza Hassan releases his second single

Following the release of his single “Mahiya” and celebrating two decades in music, ex guitarist releases new single “Akhri Raat”. “Akhri Raat is The Uncomfortable Truth about the life we have. We all have lost someone somewhere in our journey and dealt with a lot of pain and grief after that but this song is about the one suffering or heading towards the end, their perspective on leaving this world and loved ones behind and what they go through and what they feel. This song wants people to realize this reality and feel the same things about someone when they are alive and cherish every moment we have with our loved ones. The question we all need to ask ourselves, If we knew that this was our last night on earth, how would we live it? The answer should guide us on how we should live all of our life and cherish every moment” said Murtaza Hassan.

Murtaza Hassan’s journey in music started back in 2001 as a lead guitarist when a couple of college friends, who shared similar passion for music, got together started their own rock band ‘Axed’. For almost a decade ‘Axed’ created its own niche following amongst a very niche market in Lahore. After the band split in 2019, Murtaza continued on his own musical journey and launched his first song ‘Mahiya’ in 2020.

‘Akhri Raat’ is now available on all leading streaming platforms; Spotify, Apple Music, Instagram Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Deezer, Tidal, Youtube Music and many more.

‘Akhri Raat’ is produced by Erphaan Aly, Video by Ali Jaffer, lyrics by Murtaza Hasan and Zainab Murtaza, Music by: Aamir Aly.