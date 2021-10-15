Sunny Deol and Ameesha hint at ‘Gadar 2’ sequel with intriguing poster

Actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, who delivered blockbuster ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, are all set to team up again, for the sequel to the iconic film.

The actors took to social media to drop a poster of the upcoming project.

On Thursday, Sunny took to Instagram and shared a teaser poster of his upcoming project with a promise of announcing “something very special” on Dussehra. Ameesha, too, shared the same poster on her social media handle.

The two, however, did not mention ‘Gadar’ anywhere in the post. But the poster, which has the number ‘2’ and a line ‘The Katha continues’ written on it, clearly indicated that the announcement is related to the film’s sequel only. Fans were super elated with the announcement.

“Phir se aa rha Bollywood ka biggest fighting action sunny Deol,” a social media user commented.

“One of my favourite film – Gadar ek Prem Katha,” another one wrote.

Released in 2001, ‘Gadar’ was directed by Anil Sharma. The period-action drama was set in 1947, the time of partition in India.

The film revolves around a Sikh truck driver, Tara Singh, who falls in love with a Muslim Pakistani girl, Sakina ‘ Sakku’ Ali, belonging to an aristocratic family.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha ranks among the top 3 Indian films in all-time highest footfalls.