PID issues new guidelines for government’s media advertising

The Press Information Department (PID) Thursday issued new guidelines to implement Advertisement Policy 2021. These guidelines and procedures were approved by Oversight and Implementation Committee (OIC) chaired by Secretary of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. These guidelines and criteria cover instructions for print, electronic, digital, cinema and outdoor advertising by the government. The instructions for selection criteria and procedure for advertising agencies by the ministries and attached departments, corporations and autonomous bodies have been included in these guidelines. These guidelines and procedures are available on PID’s official website i.e. www.pid.gov.pk.













