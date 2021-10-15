TMUC hosts ‘GEN D Nurturing the Digital Pakistan’ symposium

The Millennium Universal Colleges (TMUC), Islamabad hosted an invigorating symposium ‘GEN D Nurturing the Digital Pakistan’ last day at Marriot Hotel Islamabad, said a press release.

The theme was inspired by the recent discussions about bringing Pakistan into the future and creating a digital Pakistan. Going digital is often presented as a solution for most of Pakistan’s problems. The symposium featured a high-level exchange of ideas among academicians and business executives and specialists.

TMUC Pakistan under the leadership and vision of Founder & CEO Dr Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq was committed to holding these deliberations which bring fruitful discourse. The ideas and insights certainly sparked a lively debate among all those in attendance. The panel discussion provided an engaging platform for academia-industry alliance where academia representatives from both universities engaged in a dialogue to guide TMUC students about moving towards digitalisation. Focal points of the debate included digital inclusion, innovation, entrepreneurship and incubation, socio economic development, role of academia, transparency, women inclusion, e-commerce, digital strategy, and way forward.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri was the chief guest at this auspicious occasion. The panel discussion was divided into two sessions, with the first session based on ‘digital inclusion’ moderated by Rahman Azhar, a broadcast journalist, TV anchor and lawyer. The panelist included Assad Hameed Khan Head of Strategic Partnerships, ACCA Pakistan, Ali Naseer CBO Jazz, Harris Chaudhry CEO USF, and Nadeem A Malik Director Enterprise Business Oracle.

Assad specifically focused on the importance of inclusion and how crucial it is for the younger generation to have a direct knowhow about artificial intelligence (AI) and in emotional intelligence –which are the two main factors ACCA is focusing on. Ali Naseer spoke about the launch of their new cloud service and informed about its percentage usage in Pakistan and around the world which was an eye opener for the audience. Nadeem Malik stressed upon the importance of younger and older generations and how both generations can bridge the gap.

The second panel discussion, which was based on developing a holistic digital strategy, was moderated by Noorulain Zafer, Head of Career Development at TMUC. The panelists included Parvez Abbasi, Project Director National Incubation Centre Pakistan, who stressed on the importance of startup businesses and shared success stories of the entrepreneurs from around the globe. Awais Vohra, CTO Telenor, discussed the importance of digital today for a better tomorrow. Sardar Abubaker, SEVP Mobilink Microfinance Bank, shared his views on digital inclusion in finance and industry. Salman Aftab, Chairman Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline, also highlighted the importance of growth-oriented learning approach in the society. All of them facilitated conversations that will bring about positive, sustainable change to the students’ approach towards employability and entrepreneurship.

National Assembly deputy speaker enlightened students about the digitalised future of Pakistan and shared that the government of Pakistan is moving ahead towards greater integration of digital tools.