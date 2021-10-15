KP starts recruitment process for SSU CPEC police

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has started recruitment process for 401 constables from merged districts in Special Security Unit (SSU) CPEC Police.

On the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari, the Special Security Unit (SSU) has been made fully functional to provide security to the foreigners working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and various other projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa having permanent address of merged districts and sub divisions aged between 18 to 25 years can apply for recruitment through ETEA tests and interviews.

The constable quota allocated for the Khyber district is 56, Mohmand 53, Bajaur 38, Orakzai 36, Kurram 39, North waziristan 61, South Waziristan 63, Hassan Khel Peshawar 07, Darra Admakhel Kohat 10, Bettani Lakki Marwat 06, Jandola Tank 11 , Darazinda D. I Khan 10 and Wazir Bannu 15.

Police has chalked out special strategy to provide security to workers in CPEC projects as these multifaceted projects were key to economic development of country and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

After the establishment of the Rashkai Economic Zone and other economic zones across the province, Peshawar will be the centre of trade, cultural and recreational activities for which SSU units of CPEC police would provide security.

The IGP has directed Commandant Elite Force and AIG Coordination Arif to finalise all preparations for proper training of SSU units to ensure foolproof security of foreigners working on various projects across the province.