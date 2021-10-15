Punjab sees 231 new cases of dengue fever

The Punjab province reported 231 new cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever during the past 24 hours, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Thursday.

Of the 231 new cases, 146 alone were reported in the provincial capital, he pointed out. At present, a total of 1,383 patients of the mosquito-borne disease are under treatment in hospitals across the province. Of them, 740 are being treated in Lahore hospitals. The secretary said the number of dengue fever cases reported thus far this season has climbed to 5,133, while 16 people have succumbed to the disease.

The twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi reported 315 new dengue cases in the past 24-hour period. 190 cases were reported to have emerged in Rawalpindi alone taking the city tally to 1,200. Sadiqabad, Dhok Kala Khan, Airport Society, Gulistan Colony, Eid Gah are the most affected areas of Rawalpindi.

Separately, in Islamabad, at least 125 fresh dengue cases during this period. Meanwhile it has emerged that National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) is collaborating with Queen Mary University London (QMUL) to develop antibodies termed as “monocolonal antibodies” for dengue diagnostics and treatment which could lead to the eradication of dengue from Pakistan, said Dr Liaqat Ali of NUMS.