IGP for strict security arrangements on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that best security arrangements should be carved out by using all available resources for security of processions and Milad ceremonies on the event of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

The IGP expressed these views while giving instructions to officers during RPOs, DPOs video link conference held at Central Police Office Lahore on Thursday.

He directed RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to go into the field area and personally inspect security arrangements of big processions and Milad-un-Nabi gatherings. He added that CCTV cameras, metal detectors and walk-through gates must be used for security of sensitive processions.

DIG Operations Sajid Kayani while briefing in meeting said that on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, about 1,656 Milad ceremonies and 2,039 processions will be taken out across Punjab and more than 55 thousand officers, officials and PQRs shall perform security duty.