Fawad Chaudhry asks media to carefully deal with fake news

ISLAMABAD: On Friday, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry denounced YouTubers for operating with “impunity”.

While addressing an event, the federal minister said that several YouTubers wish they should be allowed to do whatever they want and no action should be taken against them.

Meanwhile, the minister asked the media to give solutions to deal with the issue of fake news, as it had become a big challenge in the era of modern technology.

Chaudhry emphasized training journalists in the realm of modern technology, enabling them to deal with modern warfare. He asserted that the media should start a debate within itself to face the challenge of fake news.

Moreover, the federal minister stressed the need for providing information with responsibility.

On the other hand, while talking about India, Chaudhry said the country had created 785 websites to propagate fake news against Pakistan, which were linked with an Indian wire agency — and India’s leading news channels were giving importance to falsehood.

He further said on average 175 fake news are created on daily basis by Indian channels. Moreover, the minister pointed out that two incidents — harassment with a TikToker at Minar-e-Pakistan and Noor Mukadam’s murder — were used to malign Pakistan and give an impression that the country was unsafe for women.