Marvi, Saman Sarkar passenger trains to chug from today

Pakistan Railways announced Thursday that two passenger trains – Marvi Passenger and Saman Sarkar – will resume operations from today (Friday). The Marvi Passenger train operates between Mirpurkhas and Khokhrapar while Saman Sarkar between Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas. According to a notification issued by the railway department, the Marvi Passenger train will depart from Mirpurkhas for Khokhrapar at 5pm on October 15 while the Saman Sarkar train will leave for Mirpurkhas at 4pm. On Oct 9, Pakistan Railways issued a revised trains’ timetable for the winter season to be implemented from October 15. According to the notification, Pakistan Railways (PR) restored Shah Latif Express Train from Mirpurkhas to Karachi via Hyderabad. The operations of Shah Latif Express were suspended during the Covid-19 lockdown. According to the new schedule, the route of Milat Express from Multan has been changed and now it will reach Karachi via Lodhran, Jahaniyan and Khanewal. The Karachi-bound Mehran Express will leave from Mirpurkhas at 5:45 am from now on, as per the revised schedule.













