SSGC making inroads against gas theft through raids

SSGC has continued to make major gains against gas thieves by conducting regular raids against the menace of gas theft. The Operation Wing of the Company’s Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS&CGTO) Karachi carried out raid in city’s Sher Shah area. The raiding party found that the gas was being accessed directly from the Company’s main supply line to run a roadside hotel. SSGC Police arrested the gas culprit Aziz-ur-Rehman at the spot and an FIR was lodged against him, whereas all illegal equipment was taken in custody. In another raid, the Operation Wing Karachi took action against another hotel situated in North Nazimabad where gas was being accessed directly from the Company’s main supply line.

The efforts of the Company’s SS&CGTO Department have also been bearing fruits as the team is achieving one prosecution success after another. Offenders Abdul Ghani and Kamran Shaikh were convicted by the Honorable Gas Utility Court, Karachi Central, for their involvement in gas theft crimes. They have already paid to the Company, Rs270,000 as quantum of losses along with fine of Rs5,000 for direct use of gas.

In another case, gas utility court Larkana found Irfan Abro guilty on account of stealing gas for commercial purpose. The convict had already paid Rs850,000 to SSGC out of total theft claim of Rs1,730,000. The accused has undertaken to pay the remaining amount within three months.