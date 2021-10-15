Shehbaz lashes out Imran Khan for skyrocketing prices of petrol and electricity

On Friday, PML-N President and opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has named the hike in the prices of electricity and petrol as a mini-budget, Daily Times reported.

In a statement, Shehbaz maintained that the time had proved his claim right as he had predicted on the floor of the house on the day of the budget session that the government would bring a mini-budget.

He further said that the government had betrayed the nation.

The opposition leader said as long as the PTI government remain in power, the economy of the country would keep going down. He labelled Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi as an incompetent, cruel and corrupt ruler.

He blamed Imran Niazi for not working for Pakistan and only working for the IMF. “We reject hike in prices of electricity and petroleum products. Government must withdraw the price surge notice,” he added.

Shehbaz criticized that the government had become so insensitive to the economic miseries of people. “Imran Niazi is sacrificing nation and Pakistan economy at the altar of IMF,” he added.

Shehbaz further denounced the act of putting 17% sales tax on tax-exempted goods and increase in petrol and electricity rates as terrorism against people and the economy.