Grant Bradburn resigns as Pakistan’s head of High Performance Coaching

On Friday, Pakistan’s Head of High Performance Coaching and former New Zealand cricketer Grant Bradburn has resigned from his post to pursue new opportunities, Daily Times reported

”It has been an honour and privilege to serve Pakistan, providing challenge and support, to drive the players, coaches, and teams forward. I will leave PCB grateful for the wonderful opportunities and the experiences I have gained,” Bradburn was quoted as saying in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) release.

He also served Pakistan cricket as the national side’s fielding coach from September 2018 to June 2020, before taking on the development of coaching responsibilities.

Bradburn is the fifth major resignation since former Test captain Ramiz Raja took charge as PCB chief, following Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis’ resignation.

The 55-year-old Bradburn maintained that the COVID-19 regulations had made it difficult for him to spend time with his family. ”My wife Maree and three children have also sacrificed a lot in allowing me to serve Pakistan cricket. Covid-19 regulations made it challenging for them to visit Pakistan and feel the warmth, love, and friendship this country offers.

”It is now time for me to prioritize family and move forward to the next coaching challenge.”

On the other hand, Director High Performance, Nadeem Khan said “Grant served Pakistan cricket with passion and dedication. He was always full of energy and ideas, a number of which he implemented following the restructuring of the National High Performance Centre. I thank Grant for his contributions to Pakistan cricket and wish him well in his future endeavours.”