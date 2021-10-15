Another dengue patient dies in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Another patient of dengue hemorrhagic fever died in Islamabad during the previous 24 hours. It took this year’s tally to six.

Sources told on Friday that dengue has also infected 121 more people in the capital.

Dengue fever cases are rising in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh and Islamabad at an alarming rate.

The city most affected is Lahore that has reported all four strains of the virus, including DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, DENV-4.

Health experts have also warned that number of dengue cases is likely to increase in the days to come.