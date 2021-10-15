Dengue cases in Karachi surge to 303

KARACHI: The dengue cases, as soon as the Covid pandemic recorded a decline, have surged across Pakistan. Sindh has a rising share with 34 new cases reported on Friday alone.

Sindh has recorded 552 dengue cases in October of the dengue virus. 34 new cases have just emerged in the past 24-hour period in Sindh province.

In the month of October, Karachi city has topped with 303 dengue cases. Whereas, the Matiari district is trailing with 153 cases of the virus, said the health department.

According to the reported numbers, Hyderabad has 39 reported cases of the virus uptil now while Tharparkar closes in with 35 infections of the deadly-fever-causing infection.

The health department of Sindh said Mir Pur Khas has 11 cases so far in October.

On the other hand from the Covid scene, Pakistan has registered 1,086 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours. It lifted the overall number of the cases to 1,262,771, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Friday.

27 more people lost their lives during the said period. The nationwide death toll has jumped to 28,228. As many as 53,590 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours out of which 1,086 turned out to be positive.