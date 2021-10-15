British court orders Reham Khan for apologising, paying damages to Zulfi: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: On Friday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, said that the British court has ordered Reham Khan to pay damages and tender apology for false allegations against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former Special Assistant Zulfi Bukhari.

Furthermore, Fawad Chaudhry said that the attempts to bring such a legal system in Pakistan has always been criticised by media owners, who started campaigns, claiming it would be against the right to freedom of expression.

He said, the court order proved Reham Khan was a liar; actually it was a manifestation of the fact that she was a habitual liar.

برطانوی عدالتوں نے ریحام خان پر زلفی بخاری پر جھوٹےالزامات پر ہرجانے اور معافی مانگنے کا حکم دیا، اس طرح کا قانونی نظام پاکستان میں لانے کی کوشش کو آزادی اظہار کے خلاف کہ کر میڈیا مالکان مہم شروع کر دیتے ہیں، بہرحال ریحام کا جھوٹا ہونا ایک بار پھر ثابت ہوا دراصل وہ عادی جھوٹی ہے pic.twitter.com/D3voVXaC6e — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 15, 2021

In December 2019, Reham had accused Zulfi Bukhari of becoming part of a “corrupt plan with the prime minister to sell or acquire the Roosevelt Hotel in New York at lesser value for his benefit.”

However, soon after the accusation Bukhari sued Rehman in the London High Court.

According to reports, Zulfi Bukhari has won his defamation case against Reham Khan in a London court. Imran Khan’s former wife has to issue an unconditional apology in Urdu and English and pay £50,000 in damages and Bukhari’s legal costs.

Reham has agreed to “apologise and pay damages ahead of a full defamation trial in the case, following a determination at the same court in June this year when a judge found that the words uttered by her against Bukhari comprised chase level-1 defamation — the highest form of defamation which could be proven through facts only.” Moreover, she has also pinned her apology from her Twitter account.