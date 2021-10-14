No polio virus detected in 23 big cities of Pakistan: sources

ISLAMABAD: The efforts of anti-polio workers are paying the yields. The teams could not detect the crippling virus in sewerage of the major cities of Pakistan.

The anti-polio workers have declared the major cities of all four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan polio-free, according to the sources.

Samples from the sewerage were taken from the 32 spots of the 23 biggest cities of the country between September 13 to 21, said sources.

The team took the samples from drains of Landhi, Bakhtawar Village, Korangi drain in Karachi, Multan, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur. And also from Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Raheem Yar Khan, Quetta, Loralai, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Banu, Bajaur, Kurram, Diamir, GB.

The samples remained negative. They could not detect virus in the drains. The situation in terms of polio cases in the country is improving. It is also due to the untiring efforts of the health workers.

After the first wave of polio cases in the current year, the policy-makers devised a new strategy to face the challenge. The teams also put special focus to immunization programme with the help of security forces.

The sources further relayed Balochistan’s Qila Abdullah area has only reported one case in this current ongoing year.