Pakistan team’s scenario match called off: PCB

LAHORE: On Thursday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has changed the team’s training schedule, cancelling today’s scenario match scheduled at the LCCA ground.

The players are supposed to do a two-hour net session at the Gaddafi Stadium later today as part of their preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

In another update, the PCB shared that all the players have tested negative for COVID-19.

On the other hand, the cricket board maintained that the squad will leave for the UAE on a chartered flight at 11:00 am tomorrow. They will leave the hotel at 7:00 am for the airport.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the ICC had declared a schedule for the warm-up matches, which take place between participant teams. A total of 16 fixtures will be played from October 12-20. Each team will play two warm-up matches.

Pakistan will kick off their warm-up fixtures on October 18 against West Indies, and conclude on October 20 against South Africa.

The green shirts will then take the field on October 24 with a blockbuster clash with arch-rivals India in Dubai.