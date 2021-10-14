CM Usman Buzdar announces new amenities for Punjab prisoners

The circumstances in Pakistan’s prisons are worse compared to different foreign prisons where well being amenities are offered.

Now, prisoners in Pakistan can enjoy TV dramas and other entertainment shows during their time behind bars as the Punjab government has announced that it is bringing new facilities for jails across the province.

On Wednesday, while addressing a meeting in Lahore, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said, “Crimes, and not prisoners, are despicable.”

Furthermore, he said that the 127-year-old jail laws would be amended.

New amenities for prisoners in Punjab’s jails

The supply of quality goods will be ensured in prison canteens.

They will be allowed to keep their pillows, blankets and mattresses.

Additional fans, exhaust fans, geysers, LED lights, air coolers will be installed.

LCDs will be installed in all jails but they can only watch news and entertainment channels.

Ambulance service will be provided.

Poor and underage prisoners will be allowed to talk with their families on the prison phone.

All prisoners will be provided primary education.

Basic necessities, along with health services, will be given to women prisoners.

The Punjab Sports Board and Punjab Prisoners Foundation will provide sports and other physical activities.

The health department will set up medical camps on a monthly basis.

All jails will be moved on to solar energy.

A coherent system will be devised to pay diyat and fines of prisoners in Ramadan.