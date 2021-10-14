Islamabad, Rawalpindi report 315 new dengue cases today

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: The twin cities have recorded 315 new dengue cases in the past 24-hour period on Thursday, health department sources revealed.

In the past 24-hour period, Rawalpindi alone reported 190 cases. It has taken the city tally to 1,200 since the outbreak.

Sadiqabad, Dhok Kala Khan, Airport Society, Gulistan Colony, Eid Gah are the most affected areas of Rawalpindi.

Separately in Islamabad, during the same period, at least 125 fresh dengue cases emerged. Rising number of cases are resulting in the growing scare of mosquito-borne disease.

The total number of the cases has reached 1,528. Whereas, the federal capital has reported five deaths due to the dengue fever in the current season.