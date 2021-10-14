According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday (today) morning, Pakistan has recorded another 28 deaths and 1,016 new cases from the coronavirus pandemic in the last 24 hours (Wednesday).

After adding the new 1,016 cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,261,685. However, the overall death toll surged to 28,20.

Moreover, a total of 47,934 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan on Wednesday. Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 2.11 per cent as compared to yesterday, 2.34%.

However, on Wednesday, 1,750 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now stands at 1,193,175.

The number of patients in critical care was 2,195. As on Thursday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 40,309.

Statistics 14 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 47,934

Positive Cases: 1016

Positivity %: 2.11%

Deaths : 28

Patients on Critical Care: 2195 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 14, 2021

Furthermore, 464,142 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 437,032 in Punjab, 176,366 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,312 in Islamabad, 33,100 in Balochistan, 34,372 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,361 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.