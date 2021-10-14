Krishna Chaturvedi and his fitness mantra revealed

We love Bollywood. The dreamy sequence, the dance, the romance and the actors, we love them all. The actors with their acting skills and charm liven up the screen. However, these days only acting skill is not enough to rule the industry, the actors have to work hard to get that perfect body to stay at the top. The actor Krishna Chaturvedi stole hearts of million girls with his debut movie Ishq forever. With his height, smile and chiselled features, he is one of the distinct looking hunks. From his style to his smile, everything about this man is drooling worthy. He can make any girl go weak on their knees. In an interview, he said, “My fitness mantra is simple, I like to Run, I’m not a gym fan so I do free hand body weight workout and finish it with some Asana and pranayama to control my breath so that the mind body and soul are in harmony”.













